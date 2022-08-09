SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walking on Sunshine this week

Our first full week of August brings some nice weather

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 09, 2022 12:00 AM
The sunshine continues today with highs around 80 degrees. We warm up more into the mid 80s with yet again more sunshine tomorrow. Of course we stay sunny the rest of the week, but cool off to the mid 70s going into the weekend. The weekend itself finally brings more overcast conditions and slight chances of showers.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
