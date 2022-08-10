Sunny day streak ending soon
Clouds make an apperence to end the week.
The sunny day streak continues today with a beautiful afternoon in the mid 80s. Thursday will still be mostly sunny but chances of showers and storms start to make their way into the area. Rain chances continue into the night before a mostly cloudy day Friday to end the week. Saturday brings back more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.
Hot and sticky weather always leaves us feeling, well, hot and sticky, and also thirsty.
The reason for this comes from global weather.