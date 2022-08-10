SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunny day streak ending soon

Clouds make an apperence to end the week.

StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
August 10, 2022 12:00 AM
The sunny day streak continues today with a beautiful afternoon in the mid 80s. Thursday will still be mostly sunny but chances of showers and storms start to make their way into the area. Rain chances continue into the night before a mostly cloudy day Friday to end the week. Saturday brings back more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

