Clouds and shower chances on the way

Temperatures warm up for the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings another sunny day to Southern Minnesota. Highs drop a bit down to the low 70s by Friday with clouds and shower chances rolling in. The weekend starts off cloudy as well but highs come back up to the mid 80s for Saturday. Sunday brings similar warmth but the sunshine comes back as well.

