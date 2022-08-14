SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Clouds to end the weekend

Sunshine comes back this week with some rain chances.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today brings more mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 70s. The week starts off with yet more clouds for Monday. Rain chances move in Tuesday and Wednesday but the sunshine makes a return. The end of the week brings more sunshine with chances of showers and t-storms.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Warm blob in the Pacific could impact fall weather here
This warm blob has been created by a large region of high pressure in the atmosphere.
August 13, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet weekend ahead with light winds
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow with highs staying in the 70s.
August 13, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Atlantic hurricane season likely about to become active
The West African Monsoon season is likely to start generating large tropical waves.
August 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking showers to move through today
We stay cooler with afternoon temperatures reaching near 70° with showers likely throughout the day.
August 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg