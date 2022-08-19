Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain to end this week

The sunshine will make a return for Sunday

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
The scattered showers continue today with highs in the mid 70s. The overcast conditions continue into Saturday with more off and on rain chances for Southern Minnesota. The low pressure system finally moves out Sunday and the sun makes a return. Sunny skies continue into the start of the week with highs steady in the mid 70s.

What to read next
Weather
WeatherTalk: Ice Age primer
Earth has undergone a sequence of glacial advances and warm periods the last 2.7 million years.
August 18, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
WeatherTalk: Colored leaves are not foretelling a cold winter
This is not early for leaves to change color.
August 18, 2022 12:30 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms forecast for the rest of this week
A slow moving low pressure system will drop out of the Dakotas over the next few days bringing off and on chances of precipitation.
August 18, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
Summer's mild finish
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern
August 17, 2022 08:53 PM
By  John Wheeler