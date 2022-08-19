Rain to end this week
The sunshine will make a return for Sunday
We are part of The Trust Project.
The scattered showers continue today with highs in the mid 70s. The overcast conditions continue into Saturday with more off and on rain chances for Southern Minnesota. The low pressure system finally moves out Sunday and the sun makes a return. Sunny skies continue into the start of the week with highs steady in the mid 70s.
Earth has undergone a sequence of glacial advances and warm periods the last 2.7 million years.
This is not early for leaves to change color.
A slow moving low pressure system will drop out of the Dakotas over the next few days bringing off and on chances of precipitation.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern