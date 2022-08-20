Sunshine returns this weekend
Tempertatures warm up slightly as well.
Today brings one more chance of rain before the sunshine makes a return for tomorrow. Sunday also brings highs in the mid 70s and a chance of patchy fog for the morning. This next week will start off very nice with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Slight rain chances are possible Wednesday but skies otherwise remain mostly sunny.
