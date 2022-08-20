Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine returns this weekend

Tempertatures warm up slightly as well.

StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
August 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings one more chance of rain before the sunshine makes a return for tomorrow. Sunday also brings highs in the mid 70s and a chance of patchy fog for the morning. This next week will start off very nice with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Slight rain chances are possible Wednesday but skies otherwise remain mostly sunny.

