Sunshine for this next week
The weather will be very nice for the end of August.
The weekend ends today with sunshine back in the area and highs in the mid 70s. The week starts off with more sunshine and highs will be consistent around 80 degrees. This nice weather continues until Thursday where we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.
