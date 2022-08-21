Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine for this next week

The weather will be very nice for the end of August.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The weekend ends today with sunshine back in the area and highs in the mid 70s. The week starts off with more sunshine and highs will be consistent around 80 degrees. This nice weather continues until Thursday where we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunshine returns this weekend
Tempertatures warm up slightly as well.
August 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Lightning basics
Lightning strikes somewhere on Earth around 30 times a second.
August 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain to end this week
The sunshine will make a return for Sunday
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Ice Age primer
Earth has undergone a sequence of glacial advances and warm periods the last 2.7 million years.
August 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler