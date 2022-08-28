Sunshine returns this week
A nice change of pace from the clouds and rain from the weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today brings more clouds and rain chances to start, but sunshine starts to come back for the afternoon. The week brings consistent sunshine back to southern Minnesota. Highs start off in the upper 70s, but starts to cool off to the low 70s for the middle of the week.
What is there in the air that these things can somehow react to that could possibly signify the severity of the weather months from now?
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend, but watch for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologists in the Dallas area noted no fewer than eight similar rainfalls in Dallas in the last 100 years.
Expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s with light winds.