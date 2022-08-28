Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine returns this week

A nice change of pace from the clouds and rain from the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
August 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today brings more clouds and rain chances to start, but sunshine starts to come back for the afternoon. The week brings consistent sunshine back to southern Minnesota. Highs start off in the upper 70s, but starts to cool off to the low 70s for the middle of the week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Animals and plants cannot predict the winter
What is there in the air that these things can somehow react to that could possibly signify the severity of the weather months from now?
August 27, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Wet weather this weekend
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend, but watch for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.
August 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Dallas rain this week was not a 'one in a thousand year' flood
Meteorologists in the Dallas area noted no fewer than eight similar rainfalls in Dallas in the last 100 years.
August 26, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Nice today before showers slide into the area Saturday
Expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s with light winds.
August 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg