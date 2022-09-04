SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sunshine continues this holiday weekend

This week continues the nice weather.

By Robert Poynter
September 04, 2022 12:00 AM
The sunny weather continues today with highs in the low 70s. This next week starts off sunny and mild for Labor day and that trend continues as the days go on. By the end of the week we warm back up to the low 80s with the sunshine still sticking around.

