Sunshine continues this holiday weekend
This week continues the nice weather.
The sunny weather continues today with highs in the low 70s. This next week starts off sunny and mild for Labor day and that trend continues as the days go on. By the end of the week we warm back up to the low 80s with the sunshine still sticking around.
The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a "Cold and snowy" winter.
Temperatures will stay cool over the next few days with afternoon highs peaking in the 70s.
In Fargo, there is an average of 18 September days of at least 70 degrees, seven of which are at least 80 degrees.
We'll warm up nicely today, but a cold front will bring a chance of showers later today and cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend.