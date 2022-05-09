SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
A taste of summer this week.

T-Storm chances will come with the warm temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
May 09, 2022
Today brings summer like temperatures with highs in the mid 80s for the area and thunder storm chances. These T-Storm chances will be the theme this week. By Thursday temperatures get very warm in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Friday drops to the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

