News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Quiet weather this weekend

Temperatures cool off going into next week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. This weekend brings quiet sunny weather, save for a slight chance of T-Storms on Sunday. Temperatures drop going into next week, getting into the upper 60s for Monday. The upper 60s stick around for the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

