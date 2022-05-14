SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A nice start to the weekend

Temperatures drop over the next couple of days.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today will be a very pleasant day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow temperatures drop to the low 70s with slight chances of t-storms. Temperatures keep dropping next week with mid 60s returning by Tuesday. Sunshine sticks around until mostly cloudy skies return to area by the middle of next week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
A woman surveys damage to a silo at a farm outside Blomkest Friday, May 13, 2022. Strong winds associated with a storm Thursday evening caused damage throughout the region.
Minnesota
Blomkest, Minnesota, volunteer firefighter died Thursday while on his way to storm-watching duty
Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, had been a Blomkest volunteer firefighter since the age of 18. He died in the line of duty Thursday when a large grain bin was blown over by the high winds and fell on him as he was preparing to leave his farm to monitor storms.
May 13, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
aepstorm-clouds-miltona.jpeg
Weather
STORM ROUNDUP: 2 deaths reported as storms with hurricane-force winds sweep across Minnesota, South Dakota
More than 70,000 homes and businesses remained without power across the region early Friday as damage assessment and cleanup continued after the second straight night of widespread severe weather.
May 13, 2022 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Thunder is the sound of lightning
Lightning heats the air to a temperature estimated at 40,000 degrees.
May 13, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet weather this weekend
Temperatures cool off going into next week.
May 13, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter