A nice start to the weekend
Temperatures drop over the next couple of days.
Today will be a very pleasant day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow temperatures drop to the low 70s with slight chances of t-storms. Temperatures keep dropping next week with mid 60s returning by Tuesday. Sunshine sticks around until mostly cloudy skies return to area by the middle of next week.
Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, had been a Blomkest volunteer firefighter since the age of 18. He died in the line of duty Thursday when a large grain bin was blown over by the high winds and fell on him as he was preparing to leave his farm to monitor storms.
STORM ROUNDUP: 2 deaths reported as storms with hurricane-force winds sweep across Minnesota, South Dakota
More than 70,000 homes and businesses remained without power across the region early Friday as damage assessment and cleanup continued after the second straight night of widespread severe weather.
Lightning heats the air to a temperature estimated at 40,000 degrees.