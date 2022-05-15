Cooler temperatures this week
The week starts off with plenty of sunshine.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Monday brings the sunshine back but with it, slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s. The rest of the week brings small chances of showers and storms with it. By Friday temperatures rebound back into the mid 70s.
