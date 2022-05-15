SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Cooler temperatures this week

The week starts off with plenty of sunshine.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Monday brings the sunshine back but with it, slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s. The rest of the week brings small chances of showers and storms with it. By Friday temperatures rebound back into the mid 70s.

