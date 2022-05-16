Showers return this week
Temperatures dip below average as well.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday brings in more clouds with cooler temperatures in the mid 60s. By the time night comes, rain rolls into the region. The rest of the week brings more scattered rain chances for the area, but warmer temperatures with highs getting to the upper 70s by Thursday.
