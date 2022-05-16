SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Showers return this week

Temperatures dip below average as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday brings in more clouds with cooler temperatures in the mid 60s. By the time night comes, rain rolls into the region. The rest of the week brings more scattered rain chances for the area, but warmer temperatures with highs getting to the upper 70s by Thursday.

