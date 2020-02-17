Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SNOW, HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DEVELOPING INTO THE AFTERNOON... .SNOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH LATE MORNING, FURTHER DEVELOPING NORTHWARD INTO SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND WESTERN INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES AS TEMPERATURES IN SOME LOCATIONS WARM ABOVE FREEZING, WITH A PERIOD OF HEAVIER SNOW EXPECTED INTO LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED, HIGHEST WITHIN A BAND STRETCHING FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN WHERE LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. THE BULK OF SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON. TO RECAP, WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL BE A LITTLE SLOWER TO DEVELOP THIS MORNING, BECOMING MOST INTENSE INTO LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND HAZARDOUS, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW GRADUALLY DEVELOPING THROUGH MIDDAY, BECOMING HEAVY FOR A TIME THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW COULD MIX WITH SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...MUCH OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Rochester, MN (55902)
Today
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: February 17, 2020 @ 8:29 am
Another shot of snow followed by colder air
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Much to the chagrin of all the kids who are already out of school today, another fast-moving storm system will deliver snow to start the week. For everyone else out there who has to drive Monday afternoon or evening, heads up that road conditions will be poor at times. Some rain and snow will also accompany today’s storm system, and while there shouldn’t be any accumulation of ice today, the mixed precipitation will contribute to more difficult travel. I expect a final tally of 3 to 4 inches of snow from this system with portions of southeast Minnesota coming in just shy of that. There is a very slim chance of some isolated reports that may exceed 4 inches but I wouldn’t put any money on that prospect.
This week’s weather is similar to last week’s with another shot of arctic air moving in behind today’s storm system. Tuesday will be the blustery day of the week, Wednesday and Wednesday night will be the coldest, and temperatures regulate by the end of the week. Despite all this talk of wintry weather, sunshine will be a lot more common this week, especially from Wednesday through Friday.
Signs of Spring
Love it or hate it, those of us who enjoy outdoor winter activities are on a much tighter clock now. There may be opportunities that pop up occasionally in March, especially the first couple weeks, but dependable conditions for snowmobiling, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing are becoming short-lived.
Meteorological Winter comes to an end in less than 2 weeks, ice shelters need to be off of Minnesota’s inland (non-border) waters by the end of March 2, and we are now less than 3 weeks away from setting our clocks an hour ahead.
Spring Flooding Potential
The National Weather Service issues 3 Spring Flood Outlooks between early February and the middle of March. Why 3? Spring flooding potential is affected by many factors, from how much precipitation may still be in the ground from late fall rain to our winter snowpack, and most importantly the rapidly changing conditions of late winter to spring.
Looking at all the initial data, “the overall risk for flooding along the main-stem of the Mississippi is well above normal this year. Risk for flooding along the tributaries ranges from near normal to well above normal.” - National Weather Service, La Crosse
I’ll follow this up later with more in-depth information on southeast Minnesota, but the bottom line is there is reason for concern yet again for flooding in some locations this year. Flooding along our smaller rivers like the Zumbro, Root, and Whitewater Rivers is much less predictable than it is along the Mississippi, but there is still plenty of moisture in the top soil and on top of the ground that’s ready to be released once it warms up.
