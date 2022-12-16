SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
As the snow leaves, the cold moves in

Highs drop to the single digits next week.

StormTRACKER team
By Robert Poynter
December 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings more snow and breezy conditions for Southern Minnesota with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday finally brings more quiet weather with mostly cloudy skies but highs in the low 20s. The sun returns for Sunday but temperatures keep dropping down to the low teens. Starting the new week, conditions are quiet but highs are only in the single digits with below zero temperatures overnight.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

