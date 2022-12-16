As the snow leaves, the cold moves in
Highs drop to the single digits next week.
Today brings more snow and breezy conditions for Southern Minnesota with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday finally brings more quiet weather with mostly cloudy skies but highs in the low 20s. The sun returns for Sunday but temperatures keep dropping down to the low teens. Starting the new week, conditions are quiet but highs are only in the single digits with below zero temperatures overnight.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements.
