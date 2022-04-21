Best day of the week!

It will feel like spring today as sunshine returns to the region! Blue skies will help temps climb into the upper 50s, even a few 60s are possible the farther south you are and the wind will be light from the west at 5-15mph.

Take advantage of the dry time because the clouds increase tonight and rain returns on Friday. Temps will be in the low 60s with a strong wind as a warm front moves through which may kick off some thunderstorms, some of which may be on the stronger side.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms with highs in the 70s under a breezy south wind. Some storms may also be on the stronger side as a cold front sweeps through. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temps back in the upper 50s.