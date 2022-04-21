SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Best day of the week!

Today will be a brief break from the clouds and rain, enjoy the sun and spring temps!

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
April 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

It will feel like spring today as sunshine returns to the region! Blue skies will help temps climb into the upper 50s, even a few 60s are possible the farther south you are and the wind will be light from the west at 5-15mph.

Take advantage of the dry time because the clouds increase tonight and rain returns on Friday. Temps will be in the low 60s with a strong wind as a warm front moves through which may kick off some thunderstorms, some of which may be on the stronger side.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms with highs in the 70s under a breezy south wind. Some storms may also be on the stronger side as a cold front sweeps through. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temps back in the upper 50s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
From dry to wet; the general pattern
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather patterns
April 20, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
New Salem snow drifts.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for April 20, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
April 20, 2022 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: River forecasting has greatly improved since 1997
The National Weather Service now uses a superior hydrology model based on past floods.
April 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Umbrellas up!
Showers are likely today and it will be breezy as well.
April 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka