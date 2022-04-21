Best day of the week!
Today will be a brief break from the clouds and rain, enjoy the sun and spring temps!
It will feel like spring today as sunshine returns to the region! Blue skies will help temps climb into the upper 50s, even a few 60s are possible the farther south you are and the wind will be light from the west at 5-15mph.
Take advantage of the dry time because the clouds increase tonight and rain returns on Friday. Temps will be in the low 60s with a strong wind as a warm front moves through which may kick off some thunderstorms, some of which may be on the stronger side.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms with highs in the 70s under a breezy south wind. Some storms may also be on the stronger side as a cold front sweeps through. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temps back in the upper 50s.