Better weather is on the way
The snow and wind come to an end today.
The snow and wind continue for the first part of today then chancing to snow showers this afternoon. Winds will still cause blowing and drifting snow in the afternoon along with dropping temperatures. Tonight brings mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the single digits below zero. Friday warms back up to the teens with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday brings much nicer weather with highs in the upper 20s and sunny skies.
