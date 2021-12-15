Big changes ahead with our weather pattern

Highs will hit just shy of 60° this afternoon here in Rochester. Winds will be blustery with even stronger winds picking up for a few hours overnight. Gusts tonight could reach into the 50s to near 60 mph briefly. Rain will be likely this evening with a chance of thunderstorms moving through early in the overnight hours. A strong cold front will bring colder temperatures to the region. The more seasonal temperatures look to last the second half of the month.