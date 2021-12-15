SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Big changes ahead with our weather pattern

Patchy fog will lift after the morning hours with very mild temperatures expected this afternoon.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 15, 2021 12:00 AM
Share

Highs will hit just shy of 60° this afternoon here in Rochester. Winds will be blustery with even stronger winds picking up for a few hours overnight. Gusts tonight could reach into the 50s to near 60 mph briefly. Rain will be likely this evening with a chance of thunderstorms moving through early in the overnight hours. A strong cold front will bring colder temperatures to the region. The more seasonal temperatures look to last the second half of the month.

StormTRACKER team

What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler