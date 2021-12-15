Big changes ahead with our weather pattern
Patchy fog will lift after the morning hours with very mild temperatures expected this afternoon.
Highs will hit just shy of 60° this afternoon here in Rochester. Winds will be blustery with even stronger winds picking up for a few hours overnight. Gusts tonight could reach into the 50s to near 60 mph briefly. Rain will be likely this evening with a chance of thunderstorms moving through early in the overnight hours. A strong cold front will bring colder temperatures to the region. The more seasonal temperatures look to last the second half of the month.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.