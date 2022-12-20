Bitter cold, 4-6 inches of snow possible by Christmas Eve

The Rochester area is included in a Winter Storm Watch from 12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday for a major winter storm producing accumulating snow and 55 mph wind gusts that will create blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions. Bitterly cold air is also expected with and behind the storm producing bitterly cold wind chills as low as -40 degrees F. Travel could become difficult with slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

