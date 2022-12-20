SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bitter cold, 4-6 inches of snow possible by Christmas Eve

Snow will begin Wednesday night and continue through at least Friday.

Tab3FileL.png
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 07:35 AM
The Rochester area is included in a Winter Storm Watch from 12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday for a major winter storm producing accumulating snow and 55 mph wind gusts that will create blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions. Bitterly cold air is also expected with and behind the storm producing bitterly cold wind chills as low as -40 degrees F. Travel could become difficult with slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Overview:

  • Accumulating snow from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday Night. Still some uncertainty on amounts.
  • Strong northwest winds develop across the area late Wednesday night and then continue into Friday night. Sustained winds will range from 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph.
  • Travel will be slippery to difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles. Power outages may occur.  High impacts in rural areas.
  • Potentially dangerous wind chills of -25 to -40°F possible from Thursday night into Saturday morning.  Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Impacts:

  • Accumulating snow from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery.
  • Blowing and drifting snow, and strong winds will produce near-blizzard conditions. from late Wednesday night through Friday night
  • Higher risk for frostbite/hypothermia from bitterly cold wind chills

Timing:

  • Winter Storm: Snow begins Wednesday night and continues through at least Friday. Strong winds increase later Thursday night causing snow and blowing snow, with blizzard conditions possible, through Friday night.
  • Wind Chills: Overnight Wednesday through Sunday; Coldest late week
Tab2FileL.png
Tab4FileL.png
Tab5FileL.png

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
