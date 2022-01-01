SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Bitter cold all weekend

Temperatures will only top off near or just above zero today and tomorrow.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 01, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll stay fairly overcast through the day ahead. Highs look to stay subzero for most of the area for the first day of the new year. Sunny sky Sunday with highs in the lower single digits. Temperatures get a decent boost for Monday and Tuesday as highs get back into the 20s to near 30°. I'm seeing another cold snap arriving in the region Thursday and Friday.

