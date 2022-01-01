Bitter cold all weekend
Temperatures will only top off near or just above zero today and tomorrow.
We'll stay fairly overcast through the day ahead. Highs look to stay subzero for most of the area for the first day of the new year. Sunny sky Sunday with highs in the lower single digits. Temperatures get a decent boost for Monday and Tuesday as highs get back into the 20s to near 30°. I'm seeing another cold snap arriving in the region Thursday and Friday.
