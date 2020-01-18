Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA... PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON, WITH LITTLE ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION. STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP OVER THE ENTIRE AREA BY EARLY AFTERNOON, LEADING TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY FOR THE OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. IF TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN IOWA, BE PREPARED FOR DANGEROUS WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. IN ADDITION, RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALLOW FOR ANY WET ROADS TO FREEZE QUICKLY THIS AFTERNOON. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE WINTER STORM WARNING IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WHAT...WIDESPREAD BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW CONTINUING AS WELL, WITH ANY ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION LESS THAN ONE-HALF INCH. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH INTO LATE AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED VISIBILITY, PARTICULARLY FOR OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS OUTSIDE OF TOWNS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING OR BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. &&