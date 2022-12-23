SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Blowing snow lasts through Saturday

A ground blizzard will keep travel very difficult or nearly impossible in open areas around the region.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Very strong northwest winds will create widespread blowing snow today. Gusts could reach into the mid-40s creating dangerous travel once outside of city limits. The cold along with the strong winds will make for dangerously cold wind chills as well. Wind chills will hover in the 30s below today, tonight and into Saturday. Tomorrow will still be windy, but the wind won't be quite as strong as today. Gusts will reach into the 30s still keeping parts of the region dealing with patchy blowing snow. High temperatures for this Christmas weekend will stay cold. Highs tomorrow will only peak near a penny above with highs on Christmas day in the lower single digits above zero. I am seeing some relief from the cold later next week with moderating temperatures potentially getting above freezing.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
