Blowing snow lasts through Saturday

Very strong northwest winds will create widespread blowing snow today. Gusts could reach into the mid-40s creating dangerous travel once outside of city limits. The cold along with the strong winds will make for dangerously cold wind chills as well. Wind chills will hover in the 30s below today, tonight and into Saturday. Tomorrow will still be windy, but the wind won't be quite as strong as today. Gusts will reach into the 30s still keeping parts of the region dealing with patchy blowing snow. High temperatures for this Christmas weekend will stay cold. Highs tomorrow will only peak near a penny above with highs on Christmas day in the lower single digits above zero. I am seeing some relief from the cold later next week with moderating temperatures potentially getting above freezing.