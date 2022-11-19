SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Blustery and cold to start this weekend

Temperatures will stay steady or slowly fall today with a very brisk northwest wind.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Wind chill values will be below zero at times throughout the day ahead. Gusts could top off close to 30 mph too. The breeze sticks around tonight with more cold air filtering into the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the single digits to kick off Sunday, but we do warm up more tomorrow afternoon with a south and southwest wind helping out. I'm not seeing much wind in the early part of next week's work week leading up to the holiday. Model guidance hints at an area of low pressure developing in the Dakotas and sliding near us on Thanksgiving which could lead to our next chance of snow. Our weather is generally going to stay a touch milder compared to what we've had in place the past few days. Highs most of next week will peak in the 30s.

Rochester 10 Day Forecast.
StormTRACKER Weather
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
