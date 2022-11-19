Blustery and cold to start this weekend

Wind chill values will be below zero at times throughout the day ahead. Gusts could top off close to 30 mph too. The breeze sticks around tonight with more cold air filtering into the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the single digits to kick off Sunday, but we do warm up more tomorrow afternoon with a south and southwest wind helping out. I'm not seeing much wind in the early part of next week's work week leading up to the holiday. Model guidance hints at an area of low pressure developing in the Dakotas and sliding near us on Thanksgiving which could lead to our next chance of snow. Our weather is generally going to stay a touch milder compared to what we've had in place the past few days. Highs most of next week will peak in the 30s.

Rochester 10 Day Forecast. StormTRACKER Weather