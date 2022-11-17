SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Blustery with light snow today

A cold front is sweeping through the region which will draw in much colder temperatures to finish out this week.

By Jared Piepenburg
November 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will stay a little gusty today with a west winds topping off in the mid-20s. Scattered light snow showers will pass by as well and with the combination of the stronger winds may create some minor blowing and drifting of snow in open areas. Temperatures drop down into the lower teens tonight with a cold Friday to finish out this work week. Temperatures tomorrow may barely move throughout the day with a peak high temperature forecast to only hit the mid-teens. The breeze will last Friday and Saturday with gusts into the 20s these days. The combination of chilly temperatures and a west/northwest breeze will make for a brisk weekend ahead. I am seeing a cool start to the work week, but some moderation in temperatures are expected to return by midweek next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
