Blustery with light snow today

Winds will stay a little gusty today with a west winds topping off in the mid-20s. Scattered light snow showers will pass by as well and with the combination of the stronger winds may create some minor blowing and drifting of snow in open areas. Temperatures drop down into the lower teens tonight with a cold Friday to finish out this work week. Temperatures tomorrow may barely move throughout the day with a peak high temperature forecast to only hit the mid-teens. The breeze will last Friday and Saturday with gusts into the 20s these days. The combination of chilly temperatures and a west/northwest breeze will make for a brisk weekend ahead. I am seeing a cool start to the work week, but some moderation in temperatures are expected to return by midweek next week.