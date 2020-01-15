How much snow so far?

The 2018-19 winter season saw a record 86.8 inches of snow fall upon Rochester, with records being set across Southeast Minnesota. Here's a look at the snowfall totals thus far in the 2019-20 season.

October

Total: 0.3 inches

An early snowfall of 0.2 inches on Oct. 12 started the snowfall season.

November

Total: 13.1 inches

Two big storms — 4.1 inches on Nov. 6 and 6.8 inches over Nov. 26-27 — pushed this past November into the top 10 snowiest Novembers ever.

December

Total: 7.1 inches

Early snowfalls of less than 2 inches combined with warm weather did not make for a white Christmas. But 2.8 inches on Dec. 30 helped make the new year sparkle.

January

Total: 2.8 inches (through Tuesday)

A half-inch here, an inch-and-a-quarter there have all been a warmup for the big event this weekend.