Breezy again today before a midweek warmup
Winds will be strong again today, but not quite as blustery as yesterday.
Our breeze will be out of the northwest with gusts to near 30 mph throughout the day ahead. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s under a sunny sky. Winds start to back off overnight leading to a chilly morning tomorrow. We'll kick off Wednesday just above the freezing mark, but warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow and mostly sunny sky Thursday. Temperatures approach 70° Thursday with mid and upper 60s around the area Friday. I'm seeing a couple waves of energy in the upper atmosphere heading our way this weekend. This will lead to a few chances of showers and thunderstorms along the way.
