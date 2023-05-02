99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Breezy again today before a midweek warmup

Winds will be strong again today, but not quite as blustery as yesterday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our breeze will be out of the northwest with gusts to near 30 mph throughout the day ahead. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s under a sunny sky. Winds start to back off overnight leading to a chilly morning tomorrow. We'll kick off Wednesday just above the freezing mark, but warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow and mostly sunny sky Thursday. Temperatures approach 70° Thursday with mid and upper 60s around the area Friday. I'm seeing a couple waves of energy in the upper atmosphere heading our way this weekend. This will lead to a few chances of showers and thunderstorms along the way.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
