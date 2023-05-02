Breezy again today before a midweek warmup

Our breeze will be out of the northwest with gusts to near 30 mph throughout the day ahead. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s under a sunny sky. Winds start to back off overnight leading to a chilly morning tomorrow. We'll kick off Wednesday just above the freezing mark, but warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow and mostly sunny sky Thursday. Temperatures approach 70° Thursday with mid and upper 60s around the area Friday. I'm seeing a couple waves of energy in the upper atmosphere heading our way this weekend. This will lead to a few chances of showers and thunderstorms along the way.