Breezy and cooler weather midweek

Highs will only peak in the lower 60s today and with a strong northwest wind will feel quite chilly compared to yesterday. Gusts today may reach into the mid-30 mph range. Watch for a few showers to pass by this afternoon and evening. Tonight is shaping up to be a chilly one as temperatures drop into the upper 30s around the area. The breeze sticks around tomorrow out of the northwest with gusts to near 30 mph. Highs will struggle to hit the upper 40s Thursday afternoon making for a brisk, but dry day. Although the breeze will still be up Thursday night, I'm seeing us drop to near or just below freezing by Friday morning. Friday will still be chilly with highs near 50° and a northwest breeze gusting into the 20s. Our general outlook in the long range will be a cold one. Highs by the end of the weekend and into early next week may peak in the upper 40s.