Breezy and hot holiday weekend

Temperatures will heat into the 90s Saturday through early next week with a gusty southwest wind most days.

StormTRACKER team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our weather today is shaping up to be quite mild and pleasant. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures peaking close to 80° this afternoon. Winds start to pick up out of the south with gusts into the mid-20s tomorrow. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to finish out this work week. We get even hotter over the weekend. Highs close in on the lower to mid-90s Saturday with upper 90s forecast for Sunday. Winds will likely be gusting into the 20s Saturday through Monday out of the southwest. Highs on Labor Day still look toasty with mid-90s forecast. Tuesday will stay hot with a cool down coming back to the region around Wednesday next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
