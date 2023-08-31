Breezy and hot holiday weekend

Our weather today is shaping up to be quite mild and pleasant. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures peaking close to 80° this afternoon. Winds start to pick up out of the south with gusts into the mid-20s tomorrow. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to finish out this work week. We get even hotter over the weekend. Highs close in on the lower to mid-90s Saturday with upper 90s forecast for Sunday. Winds will likely be gusting into the 20s Saturday through Monday out of the southwest. Highs on Labor Day still look toasty with mid-90s forecast. Tuesday will stay hot with a cool down coming back to the region around Wednesday next week.