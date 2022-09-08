SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Breezy and warm before showers this weekend

Highs will hit the 80s this afternoon with much cooler air expected behind a cold front this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Winds will be out of the south today with gusts reaching into the mid and upper 20s. This strong south wind will continue to blow overnight night keeping us relatively mild heading into Friday before a cold front pushes through. This cold front is set to bring showers and some thunderstorms Friday night with a chance of showers into Saturday. I'm seeing a few showers linger all the way into Sunday before clearing out into early next week. Highs this weekend will be chilly with afternoon temperatures only hitting the upper 60s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
Milder but still not chilly
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the September weather pattern.
September 07, 2022 11:28 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Lights and lake.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for September 7, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
September 07, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Warm August lakes and September hurricanes are related
Water heats up more slowly and also stays warm longer than air.
September 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild midweek before showers this weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s.
September 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg