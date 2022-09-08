Breezy and warm before showers this weekend
Highs will hit the 80s this afternoon with much cooler air expected behind a cold front this weekend.
Winds will be out of the south today with gusts reaching into the mid and upper 20s. This strong south wind will continue to blow overnight night keeping us relatively mild heading into Friday before a cold front pushes through. This cold front is set to bring showers and some thunderstorms Friday night with a chance of showers into Saturday. I'm seeing a few showers linger all the way into Sunday before clearing out into early next week. Highs this weekend will be chilly with afternoon temperatures only hitting the upper 60s.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the September weather pattern.
Water heats up more slowly and also stays warm longer than air.
Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s.