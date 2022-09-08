Breezy and warm before showers this weekend

Winds will be out of the south today with gusts reaching into the mid and upper 20s. This strong south wind will continue to blow overnight night keeping us relatively mild heading into Friday before a cold front pushes through. This cold front is set to bring showers and some thunderstorms Friday night with a chance of showers into Saturday. I'm seeing a few showers linger all the way into Sunday before clearing out into early next week. Highs this weekend will be chilly with afternoon temperatures only hitting the upper 60s.