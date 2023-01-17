Breezy as precipitation moves east

Temperatures will stay steady today in the lower to mid-30s. Precipitation will come to an end very early this morning. Winds will be out of the northwest today with gusts into the lower 20s looking likely. Temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight with another day with highs in the lwoer 30s expected tomorrow. Our next weather producer heads our direction tomorrow as well bringing snow tomorrow night and Thursday. I'm seeing a shot at multiple inches of snow with this next system. Snow looks to end later Thursday with dry weather Friday through the weekend.