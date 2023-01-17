STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Breezy as precipitation moves east

The rain and snow move away from the region today leaving us with a short period of quieter weather before more snow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures will stay steady today in the lower to mid-30s. Precipitation will come to an end very early this morning. Winds will be out of the northwest today with gusts into the lower 20s looking likely. Temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight with another day with highs in the lwoer 30s expected tomorrow. Our next weather producer heads our direction tomorrow as well bringing snow tomorrow night and Thursday. I'm seeing a shot at multiple inches of snow with this next system. Snow looks to end later Thursday with dry weather Friday through the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate Change and the California floods
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
January 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain likely today
A few snow showers possible tonight
January 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Increasing clouds today
Rain showers likely on Monday
January 15, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler