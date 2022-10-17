Breezy conditions continue

Breezy conditions will continue in our region for Monday as an area of high pressure to our northwest and an area of low pressure over the central Great Lakes creates a tight pressure gradient.

In the mean time, most of the precipitation activity will be well away from our region today, and at most maybe a few clouds will be present. However, highs will be in the mid-30s this afternoon, and with the winds calming down a bit more tonight - and with the high pressure moving closer towards us - lows will try to drop down to around 20° for tonight.

Afterwards, temperatures will gradually begin to increase over the work week with highs reaching into the 60s by Friday. Precipitation will likely be absent this week, but some may be possible towards the end of this coming weekend.