SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Breezy conditions continue today

Single digit temperatures likely tonight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 30, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The cold front which pushed through our region on Tuesday has since made it's way into the central Great Lakes Region. In the mean time, partly cloudy skies will be present in our region today while breezy conditions will continue. These breezy conditions may lead to localized areas of blowing snow as gusts up to 30 to 35 mph will be possible.

As for the temperatures, expect highs to be around 20° this afternoon. Decreasing clouds this evening will give way to mostly clear skies, and the breeze will decrease a bit too. Overnight lows in our region tonight will drop down to around 5°.

Expect temperatures to increase as we head into Thursday and Friday ahead of another front which will return our highs into the 20s as we head into Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
November 29, 2022 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Water does not have to boil away to be evaporating
When water is evaporating in summer the air temperature is certainly not 212 degrees.
November 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow likely for today
Light accumulations possible
November 29, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
CurrentForecastSnowfall 11-28-22
Weather
5 inches of snow possible Tuesday
The first significant snowfall of the season could arrive Tuesday.
November 28, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports