Breezy conditions continue today

The cold front which pushed through our region on Tuesday has since made it's way into the central Great Lakes Region. In the mean time, partly cloudy skies will be present in our region today while breezy conditions will continue. These breezy conditions may lead to localized areas of blowing snow as gusts up to 30 to 35 mph will be possible.

As for the temperatures, expect highs to be around 20° this afternoon. Decreasing clouds this evening will give way to mostly clear skies, and the breeze will decrease a bit too. Overnight lows in our region tonight will drop down to around 5°.

Expect temperatures to increase as we head into Thursday and Friday ahead of another front which will return our highs into the 20s as we head into Saturday.