Breezy end to this week

We'll only warm up around 5 degrees today, but we'll still be mild this afternoon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Highs will hit the lower 30s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds stay light today as well, but that will change over the next few days to follow. A northwest wind will eventually cool us down to finish out this work week. Gusts tomorrow will hit the lower 20s with high temperatures still fairly mild as we warm into the mid-20s. I'm seeing highs in the lower 20s with a breeze still out of the northwest gusting into the teens on Friday. This will make for a chilly last day of our work week. Gusts would still reach into the teens, but the wind will be out of the south Saturday. This will help our high temperatures rebound up close to or even above the freezing mark. I'm seeing a shot at upper 30s on Sunday before a chance of rain and wintry mix passes by Monday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
