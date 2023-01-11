Breezy end to this week

Highs will hit the lower 30s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds stay light today as well, but that will change over the next few days to follow. A northwest wind will eventually cool us down to finish out this work week. Gusts tomorrow will hit the lower 20s with high temperatures still fairly mild as we warm into the mid-20s. I'm seeing highs in the lower 20s with a breeze still out of the northwest gusting into the teens on Friday. This will make for a chilly last day of our work week. Gusts would still reach into the teens, but the wind will be out of the south Saturday. This will help our high temperatures rebound up close to or even above the freezing mark. I'm seeing a shot at upper 30s on Sunday before a chance of rain and wintry mix passes by Monday.