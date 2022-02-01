SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Breezy, turning colder today

A cold front will bring a brisk breeze and falling temperatures

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

A stray flurry is possible this morning with a cold front sweeping through the region which will bring a breezy WNW wind at 15-25mph. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning with highs in the low 30s but the cold air moves in by the afternoon, dropping temperatures into the teens by 5pm. Wind chills will be hovering near zero.

Wednesday starts out with a low of one degree, feeling like the single digits below zero as the wind will be calming down. Chilly temps are expected the rest of the week with temperatures mainly in the single digits through Thursday. Teens return on Friday with 20s ahead for the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Falling iguanas is a Florida problem
Iguanas are an invasive species.
February 02, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The cold makes a return
The week starts off mild before a big drop in temperatures.
January 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild temperatures to start off the week
The cold makes a return in the coming days.
January 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Rare, heavy snow buries Greece and Turkey
The ancient city of Athens was paralyzed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.
January 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler