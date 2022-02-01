Breezy, turning colder today

A stray flurry is possible this morning with a cold front sweeping through the region which will bring a breezy WNW wind at 15-25mph. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning with highs in the low 30s but the cold air moves in by the afternoon, dropping temperatures into the teens by 5pm. Wind chills will be hovering near zero.

Wednesday starts out with a low of one degree, feeling like the single digits below zero as the wind will be calming down. Chilly temps are expected the rest of the week with temperatures mainly in the single digits through Thursday. Teens return on Friday with 20s ahead for the weekend.