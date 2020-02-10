If you slept in a bit too long Sunday morning, you may have missed the beautiful scene of snow falling. At least you didn’t miss out on the opportunity to get out and shovel the rest of the morning away.
Rochester’s “official” snowfall total at the airport came in at 9.4 inches, which (and this part may surprise you) makes it only 1.2 inches away from making it in the top 10 for most snowfall in a day in Rochester. It’s pretty amazing the bulk of that fell in just a few hours. Thankfully this wasn’t heavy, wet snow that turns to cement if you let it stay on the driveway an extra hour or two.
Not only is Monday the greatest day of the week, but this one comes with a nice big dose of sunshine! At least after the morning fog lifts. Thanks to the quick work of plow drivers Sunday and the help of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures today, roads should be in great shape, especially by late morning through the afternoon.
We’re in for a relatively quiet week with sunshine and middle to upper 20s today and Tuesday. A quick shot of snow is possible Wednesday. There is some disagreement in the data as to whether we see just barely enough to shovel or barely enough to see if we blink too long. Regardless of any snow amounts, a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday. That front will drop temperatures below zero Wednesday night and Thursday night and keep daytime temperatures in the single digits Thursday. Valentine’s Day will be nice and bright but cold with highs in the teens.
There is a chance of snow this coming weekend, but it’s too far out to get excited about at this time. Have a great week!