Brushed by snow and a brief cold spell
A year ago today we were digging out from one of the more impressive blizzards of the last 10 years. Today, nothing of the sort - we’re basking in the memory of sunny Sunday that felt more like late March than late February. I’ll confess to not spending as much time outside as I should have, but I did fire up the grill for lunch and listen to the melting snow while the rest of my family was on the ski slopes.
The mild, spring-like weather won’t simply disappear on us today, it will just be a little cooler than Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 30s by this Monday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase later today and will then stick around through Tuesday night and much of Wednesday. The wind has already shifted, is out of the north as of this Monday morning, and will keep colder air in place the bulk of this week. What was once looking like a decent snow-producer the middle of this week will be too far south to drop much snow on us in the Rochester area. There will be a some minor accumulations in parts of southeast Minnesota, and there’s an off chance of up to a half inch or so around Rochester by Wednesday, otherwise it will be a cold, wintry week with not much else to brag about.
It’s the season for storm spotter training
Are you interested in severe weather and learning more about what it means to be a Skywarn Storm Spotter? The National Weather Service is conducting its yearly training sessions across the region and they are open to the public. Skywarn Spotter training in Rochester is Monday, March 9th at 6:30pm at the Rochester International Event Center. There is a link below for more information.
Spring Flood Outlook
We talked about this on our last podcast, which if you haven’t checked out yet is worth a listen. This year’s flood outlook is more concerning than normal due to the excessive amounts of rain we’ve received in the last year along with slightly above average snowfall. The flood outlook will be updated this Thursday, February 27th, and you can find out more information at the link below.
Skywarn link: https://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule
Spring flood outlook: https://www.weather.gov/arx/2020FloodOutlook
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
