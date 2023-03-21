Chance of rain showers tonight

Winds will become a little breezy as gusts could reach into the lower 20s out of the southeast today. A front passes by the area tonight bringing rain showers to the region. Rain will be likely overnight, but looks like to be out of the area before Wednesday morning's commute. We may end up picking up a couple tenths of new rain overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with lower 40s by the afternoon. Another wave of precipitation will move out of South Dakota late Wednesday night into Thursday. This will lead to a chance of some wintry mix and potentially a little snow around Rochester by Thursday. I'm seeing highs stay a touch cooler Thursday with peak temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperature rebound back into the 40s by Friday and look to last through the extended forecast.