Chance of rain showers tonight

Temperatures will warm into the mid-40s today under a mostly cloudy sky.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will become a little breezy as gusts could reach into the lower 20s out of the southeast today. A front passes by the area tonight bringing rain showers to the region. Rain will be likely overnight, but looks like to be out of the area before Wednesday morning's commute. We may end up picking up a couple tenths of new rain overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with lower 40s by the afternoon. Another wave of precipitation will move out of South Dakota late Wednesday night into Thursday. This will lead to a chance of some wintry mix and potentially a little snow around Rochester by Thursday. I'm seeing highs stay a touch cooler Thursday with peak temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperature rebound back into the 40s by Friday and look to last through the extended forecast.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
