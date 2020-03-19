It continues to look like there will a threat for a few severe thunderstorms mainly south of Interstate 90 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.
The main threats are large hail and possibly damaging winds. W
While temperatures will be cool much of the day, a warm front is expected to usher in warmer temperatures into the area this evening.
The damaging wind threat is highly dependent upon how far north this front is able to get.
Cold air will move into the area late this evening and overnight. As this occurs, the rain will change over to snow.
Total snow accumulations will be highly dependent upon how fast this changeover occurs.
In addition to the snow, icy stretches could develop on roadways just in time for the morning commute.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 inch of more will bring rises on most rivers through the coming weekend, with flooding possible in some areas.
Those near waterways are encouraged to pay close attention to water levels and monitor the latest forecasts.