Chance of showers and thunder over the holiday weekend
Our first shot at precipitation over the next few days arrives this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for southern Minnesota.
Highs will top off in the upper 70s to near 80° today. The thunderstorm chances stick around for part of the night ahead with a quieter and warmer Sunday to follow. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms tomorrow, but I'm leaning toward most of the day staying dry. Highs will hit the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon. The 4th is looking like our best chance at precipitation for this holiday weekend right now. Watch for showers to move into the area in the morning with another chance during the afternoon.
Hail forms in the updraft region of a strong thunderstorm.
We top off in the lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Often times during our most humid weather; the fronts, lows, and other dynamics of the atmosphere are weak.
We'll warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area with scattered thunderstorms today.