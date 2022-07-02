SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Chance of showers and thunder over the holiday weekend

Our first shot at precipitation over the next few days arrives this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for southern Minnesota.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will top off in the upper 70s to near 80° today. The thunderstorm chances stick around for part of the night ahead with a quieter and warmer Sunday to follow. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms tomorrow, but I'm leaning toward most of the day staying dry. Highs will hit the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon. The 4th is looking like our best chance at precipitation for this holiday weekend right now. Watch for showers to move into the area in the morning with another chance during the afternoon.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
