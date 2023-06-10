99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chance of showers and thundershowers today

A cold front will drop from northern Minnesota into southern Minnesota today leading to a couple chances of showers and a few rumbles.

By Jared Piepenburg
A few showers look possible to kick off the day with the better shot of showers and thundershowers arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s around Rochester this afternoon. Tomorrow will be a cool and breezy day. Winds will be out of the north with gusts into the lower 20s. This north breeze will hold off temperatures around the area to only reach the upper 60s and some lower 70s. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow through most of the work week to come. Temperatures warm into the 80s again midweek.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
