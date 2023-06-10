Chance of showers and thundershowers today

A few showers look possible to kick off the day with the better shot of showers and thundershowers arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s around Rochester this afternoon. Tomorrow will be a cool and breezy day. Winds will be out of the north with gusts into the lower 20s. This north breeze will hold off temperatures around the area to only reach the upper 60s and some lower 70s. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow through most of the work week to come. Temperatures warm into the 80s again midweek.