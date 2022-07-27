Chance of showers later today followed by a couple cooler days
We'll start off sunny, but this afternoon and evening will feature a chance of a few showers and thundershowers.
Highs will hit close to 80° today. Winds will be light out of the west in the morning, but look to pick up some as the day moves forward. Tomorrow will be sunny and a little cooler. Highs will only make it to about 75° Thursday afternoon. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine to finished this work week with the sunny sky lasting the weekend. High temperatures return to the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.
