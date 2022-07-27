SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Chance of showers later today followed by a couple cooler days

We'll start off sunny, but this afternoon and evening will feature a chance of a few showers and thundershowers.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will hit close to 80° today. Winds will be light out of the west in the morning, but look to pick up some as the day moves forward. Tomorrow will be sunny and a little cooler. Highs will only make it to about 75° Thursday afternoon. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine to finished this work week with the sunny sky lasting the weekend. High temperatures return to the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
