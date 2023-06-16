Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Chance of showers over the weekend

A slow moving cold front will pass across Minnesota starting tomorrow and lingering over the area Sunday.

Today is shaping up to be quite pleasant. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a sunny sky around the area with light winds out of the east and then southeast. A cold front starts to slide into western Minnesota tomorrow. This will spark showers and thundershowers along the boundary. I'm seeing the Rochester area staying dry for Saturday, but Sunday will feature a chance of showers and potentially some rumbles. Highs will hit the mid-80s tomorrow with more cloud cover compared to today's forecast. Showers and thunderstorms move into southeastern Minnesota late Saturday night and into Father's Day. A few showers may linger Sunday night before we return to dry and hot weather to kick off next week's work week. A few days will come close to 90° next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
