Chance of showers over the weekend

Today is shaping up to be quite pleasant. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a sunny sky around the area with light winds out of the east and then southeast. A cold front starts to slide into western Minnesota tomorrow. This will spark showers and thundershowers along the boundary. I'm seeing the Rochester area staying dry for Saturday, but Sunday will feature a chance of showers and potentially some rumbles. Highs will hit the mid-80s tomorrow with more cloud cover compared to today's forecast. Showers and thunderstorms move into southeastern Minnesota late Saturday night and into Father's Day. A few showers may linger Sunday night before we return to dry and hot weather to kick off next week's work week. A few days will come close to 90° next week.