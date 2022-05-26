Chance of showers today before warming up heading into the weekend
We stay cool and fairly overcast today with a chance of scattered showers.
Temperatures look to stay in the upper 50s this afternoon with a few around the area making it into the 60s. Expect a mild day for Friday. Winds stay light under a sunny a sky as we warm into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a chance of T-storms, but temperatures will be warm with upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Monday may be even warmer with a shot at upper 80s on Memorial Day.
StormTracker Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern
The average is May 5 in Fargo and May 8 in Grand Forks.