Chance of showers today before warming up heading into the weekend

Temperatures look to stay in the upper 50s this afternoon with a few around the area making it into the 60s. Expect a mild day for Friday. Winds stay light under a sunny a sky as we warm into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a chance of T-storms, but temperatures will be warm with upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Monday may be even warmer with a shot at upper 80s on Memorial Day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.