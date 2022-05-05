SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather

Chance of showers tonight into Friday

We look to stay dry today, but our next chance of rain showers will be possible before we finish the work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Most of the showers with this next wave will stay in northern Iowa and clip very southern Minnesota. I'm still seeing a chance of Rochester picking up some light rain with the showers overnight tonight and Friday. Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-60s. Another chance of rain arrives later this weekend and could bring some outdoor interruptions on Mother's Day.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
