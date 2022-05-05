Chance of showers tonight into Friday
We look to stay dry today, but our next chance of rain showers will be possible before we finish the work week.
Most of the showers with this next wave will stay in northern Iowa and clip very southern Minnesota. I'm still seeing a chance of Rochester picking up some light rain with the showers overnight tonight and Friday. Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-60s. Another chance of rain arrives later this weekend and could bring some outdoor interruptions on Mother's Day.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the May weather pattern.
More than half of Minnesota communities affected by extreme weather caused by climate change, survey finds
“The rain events that used to occur every 50 or 100 hears are now happening every 10 years or even more frequently,” said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler. “It’s not just once in your lifetime, it’s three or more times in one decade that you’re having to think about impacts on local resources as well as infrastructure and homes.”
River stages are based on an arbitrarily chosen fixed point.