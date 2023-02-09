Chance of snow with a breeze picking up today

A cold front will push across the region today drawing in a little cooler air to finish this work week. Winds will pick up behind this front out of the north and northwest with gusts into the upper 20s around Rochester today. Temperatures will still warm to near the freezing mark today, but we cool down more tonight. Expect overnight lows to come close to 10° by Friday morning with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the 20s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures this weekend rebound back into the mid and upper 30s both days. Saturday will still be windy with a southwest wind picking up and again featuring gusts into the upper 20s. I'm seeing a lot less wind on Sunday making for a very pleasant close to this weekend.