Chance of snow with a breeze picking up today

Snow looks to stay light with a chance this morning and then later again later.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 09, 2023 12:00 AM
A cold front will push across the region today drawing in a little cooler air to finish this work week. Winds will pick up behind this front out of the north and northwest with gusts into the upper 20s around Rochester today. Temperatures will still warm to near the freezing mark today, but we cool down more tonight. Expect overnight lows to come close to 10° by Friday morning with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the 20s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures this weekend rebound back into the mid and upper 30s both days. Saturday will still be windy with a southwest wind picking up and again featuring gusts into the upper 20s. I'm seeing a lot less wind on Sunday making for a very pleasant close to this weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
