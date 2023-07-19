Chance of T-storms late today

Most of our day ahead will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will peak in the mid-80s over southeastern Minnesota. Showers and thunderstorms look likely later this evening and then overnight as a cold front moves from west to east. I'm seeing temperatures a touch cooler tomorrow behind this front. Highs for most may stay in the upper 70s with a northwest wind gusting into the lower 20s throughout the day. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow through Saturday. Temperatures start to moderate back into the lower 80s Friday and then mid-80s Saturday. Sunday will feature mid-80s and a small chance of thunderstorms to finish out this weekend.