6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Chance of T-storms late today

A cold front will sweep across the region bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area later this evening and then overnight.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Most of our day ahead will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will peak in the mid-80s over southeastern Minnesota. Showers and thunderstorms look likely later this evening and then overnight as a cold front moves from west to east. I'm seeing temperatures a touch cooler tomorrow behind this front. Highs for most may stay in the upper 70s with a northwest wind gusting into the lower 20s throughout the day. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow through Saturday. Temperatures start to moderate back into the lower 80s Friday and then mid-80s Saturday. Sunday will feature mid-80s and a small chance of thunderstorms to finish out this weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Our weather is getting more humid from climate change, but also from corn and beans
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Heat starts to build back late in the forecast
1d ago
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Warming up throughout the work week
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_7633.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools talks keeping middle school pools, spending leftover referendum funds on security
12m ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Panel.jpg
Local
7 takeaways from discussion of homelessness and housing
1h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
070921-COMMUNITY-OUTREACH-SPECIALIST-01991.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds will expand embedded social worker program
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Niice Things
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester deserves 'Niice' things
9h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers