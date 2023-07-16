Chance of T-storms later today

Expect more sunshine than clouds for a while today. It will be a bit breezy with a southwest wind becoming northwest as a cold front moves through. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Showers and thunderstorms slide over us this afternoon and evening with a little quieter day ahead for Monday. Highs will stay cool for Monday with peak temperatures close to 75°. Temperatures warm slightly midweek with 80s on tap for Tuesday through the end of the work week. I'm seeing more July heat finally returning to the region, but it may not arrive until this coming weekend. Highs could reach into the upper 80s to near 90° late next weekend and into early n ext week.