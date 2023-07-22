Chance of T-storms later today

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Watch for T-storms to move in this evening and part of our night ahead as well. Winds will be out of the west today and look to stay fairly light all day. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. We warm back into the mid-80s for Sunday and Monday with upper 80s by Tuesday. The heat many have been talking about is set to arrive in the region midweek. This will lead to multiple days to reach into the 90s before we finish out the work week. Dew points will be on the rise as well leading to a few very hot and sticky days. I'm still seeing very warm, if not hot, temperatures for next weekend.