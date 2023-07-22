6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Weather

Chance of T-storms later today

Clouds will increase later today with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms arriving in the area as we head into the overnight period.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Watch for T-storms to move in this evening and part of our night ahead as well. Winds will be out of the west today and look to stay fairly light all day. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. We warm back into the mid-80s for Sunday and Monday with upper 80s by Tuesday. The heat many have been talking about is set to arrive in the region midweek. This will lead to multiple days to reach into the 90s before we finish out the work week. Dew points will be on the rise as well leading to a few very hot and sticky days. I'm still seeing very warm, if not hot, temperatures for next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
