Chance of thunderstorms to finish this work week
Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.
The possibility of showers and thunderstorms diminishes as we move into the overnight hours. Temperatures drop down to near 60° to kick off Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Highs will hit close to 80° under a sunny sky with light winds. I'm see a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs to finish out this weekend will warm into the mid-80s.
We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July
Today through Friday will feature a few chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.