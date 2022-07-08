Chance of thunderstorms to finish this work week

The possibility of showers and thunderstorms diminishes as we move into the overnight hours. Temperatures drop down to near 60° to kick off Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Highs will hit close to 80° under a sunny sky with light winds. I'm see a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs to finish out this weekend will warm into the mid-80s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.