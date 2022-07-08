SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
Explainer
Explainer
Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.

Chance of thunderstorms to finish this work week

Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The possibility of showers and thunderstorms diminishes as we move into the overnight hours. Temperatures drop down to near 60° to kick off Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Highs will hit close to 80° under a sunny sky with light winds. I'm see a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs to finish out this weekend will warm into the mid-80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking a chance of T-storms today
We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.
July 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Ridge.JPG
Weather
Ridging returns bringing some heat
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July
July 06, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Aurora.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for July 6, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
July 06, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking our chances of T-storms the rest of this work week
Today through Friday will feature a few chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
July 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg